Jean T. North Jean T. North, 88, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2019, at Midland Hospice Care.
Jean was born on October 2, 1930, in St. Joseph, MO, to John Alexander and Elizabeth Quarrier (Stingley) Tallant. She graduated from high school in Bartlesville, OK and received a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Kansas in 1952. She married Emlin E. North, Jr. on December 20, 1952 in Bartlesville, OK. Together they had two children and she was a devoted homemaker.
She worked and volunteered at the Topeka Public Library. Jean and Emlin were long-time members of Grace Episcopal Cathedral where she was the Sacristan and an active member of Daughters of the King for many years. Jean was an active member of PEO, Chapter EP in Topeka. In college, she was a sister of the Alpha Phi Sorority and was an active alumnus with the chapter at Washburn University. She was an enthusiastic supporter of Topeka Jazz Workshop, the Mulvane Art Gallery, and the Kansas City Royals. Jean was an avid reader and bridge player throughout her entire life.
She is survived by her two children, Anne (William) Kidder, Overland Park and Robert (Brenda) North, Wakarusa; four grandchildren, Sarah (Grant) Tarr, Margaret (Derek) Clopton, Alexander and Aliyah North; and three great-grandchildren, Nathan, Evelyn, and Vivian.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 701 SW 8th Ave, Topeka, KS 66603. An inurnment will follow in the Chapel of the Resurrection Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Audio Reader, 1120 W 11th, Lawrence, KS 66044, Topeka-Shawnee Public Library, 1515 SW 10th, Topeka, KS 66604, or Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Street, Topeka, KS 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019