Jean W. Esley Jean W. Esley, 88 years of age of Topeka passed away Monday, October 28, 2019.
She was born June 25th, 1931 in Monument Kansas, the daughter of William Clayton and Nellie A. (Sidfrid).
Jean was employed most recently by Josten's where she retired at the age of almost 80. Prior to that she and her husband owned and operated a club in Caliente, Nevada where she also served on the Chamber of Commerce and was Ms Senior Nevada. Prior to this she worked for Douglas Aerospace for many years.
Jean enjoyed music, dancing, and traveling with her husband in their motor home. She was well loved by all and lived a full life leaving many precious memories for those that knew her. She returned to school in her 70's to attain her high school diploma. An event she was very proud of as were her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings (Leona Loviska, Orpha Price, Norman Adams, Orval Adams, Thelma Guay), and husband Rex F. Esley.
She is survived by daughter Kellene Stough (husband Scott Stough), Daughter Sheila Vier (husband Les Vier), Grandchildren (Krista Lundy, Kyndra Riedmann, Savanah Riedmann, Garrett Riedmann, Rachel Riedmann, Lori Vier, Loni Vier) in addition to 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Saturday, November 2nd, 3:00pm - 5:00pm at Penwell Gabel 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, Kansas 66604.
A celebration of her life and gathering will be held Sunday, November 3rd, 3:00 - 5:00pm at the First Church of the Nazarene 1001 SW Buchanan, Topeka Kansas 66604 with a dinner immediately following.
A graveside service will be held Monday, November 4, at 1:00pm at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th St. Topeka, KS 66604. All are welcome.
Memorial Contributions may be made directly to the family to help towards the marker expense at the cemetery.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019