Jeanette Jo Mathias

Jeanette Jo Mathias Obituary
Jeanette Jo Mathias Jeanette Jo Mathias passed on May 14, 2019 at the age of 78. Born May 9, 1941 in Wichita, KS to Albert and Clara Mae Mathias.

Jeanette graduated from Burlington H.S., KS and earned her BS and MS from K-State. In 1971, Jeanette started Tot Time Preschool in Topeka, KS. In 1980, she started working for the State of KS where she worked on the Governor's Council on Fitness, Sunflower State Games, Tobacco Free Kansas. After retiring, Jeanette substitute taught in the KC area.

Jeanette is survived by two daughters, Jodel Wickham, Shawnee, KS, and Lanette Wickham and her husband Frank Rebori, Lenexa, KS. Four grandchildren, Caitlin Chen, Columbus, OH; Amanda Rebori, Lawrence, KS; Harrison Chen, Lawrence, KS; and Ryan Rebori, Boulder, CO. Her siblings Jim Mathias and his wife Gerry, Blackfoot, ID, Joy (Mathias) Evele and her husband Pete, Topeka, KS, and sister-in-law Mary Jo Mathias, Bigfork, MT.

Preceding her in death are her parents and her brother Roy Mathias.

The Visitation is planned for Friday, May 31, 2019, 1:30 to 2:30 and the celebration of life service will be from 2:30 to 3:30 both at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Following is a graveside inurnment at 4 p.m. at the Shawnee Memory Garden, Shawnee, KS. Full obituary go to www.porterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019
