Jeanne Bellows, was born Norma Jeanne Henderson on March 3, 1928 in Fargo, ND to William Wallace Henderson and Alice Hill Henderson. She passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020 at Plaza West Nursing Facility, in Topeka. While attending North Dakota State University, she met and married her husband Kirk Bellows. They moved to Topeka, KS in 1952 to raise their family. Jeanne remained living in Topeka for the rest of her life, where she participated in numerous community activities, including Girl Scout leadership, Topeka Civic Theatre, The Shepherd's Center, and Grace Cathedral Episcopal Church. After divorcing at age 40, Jeanne worked for 20 years as an Assistant Clerk of Probate Court in Shawnee County. She helped to found the first AA group for women in Topeka, in 1975. Following her retirement, she continued working part-time in various Topeka retail stores, including The Westboro Collection, Talbots, and Dillard's, when she fully retired at age 84. Jeanne enjoyed playing bridge, staying physically fit through an impressive gym regimen, singing in her church choir, and keeping abreast of politics. She was a proud volunteer supporter of the Kansas Democratic Party. She will be remembered by her sense of personal style, her love of well-behaved children, her devotion to family, and her appreciation of nature's beauty. She cherished God's handiwork as reflected in the glories of the vibrant golds, oranges, and red hues of fall foliage. She is remembered by her family for her support of our dreams, her fastidious neatness and her lifelong capacity for working hard. Jeanne is survived by two daughters, Kathy Gunderson of Overland Park, KS and Karen Bellows, of Topeka, as well as three grandchildren: Ben Blakely (Vanessa Robinson) of Topeka; Laura Schroetlin (Curt) of Holyoke, CO; and Sarah Bellows-Blakely (Clement Quinson) of Berlin, Germany. She is also survived by five greatgrandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved brother Wallace Dean Henderson. Her family greatly appreciates the excellent nursing care she received at Plaza West. Funeral service will be Friday, October 2nd at 10:30 am. at Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 701 SW 8th St., Topeka. Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Cathedral or to the charity of the donor's choice
