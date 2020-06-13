Jeanne Woodcox Taggart
Jeanne Woodcox Taggart Jeanne Woodcox Taggart, 93, died peacefully on June 11, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family after a heartbreaking struggle with dementia.

A Celebration of Life will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1275 SW Boswell, Topeka on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 4:00 pm.

A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's newspaper. To view a full obituary online and leave a message for the family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
