Jeanne Woodcox Taggart Jeanne Woodcox Taggart, 93, died peacefully on June 11, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family after a heartbreaking struggle with dementia.
A Celebration of Life will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1275 SW Boswell, Topeka on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 4:00 pm.
A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's newspaper. To view a full obituary online and leave a message for the family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.