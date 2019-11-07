Home

Jeannette "Jeannie" Dachroth

Jeannette "Jeannie" Dachroth Obituary
Jeannette "Jeannie" Dachroth Jeannette "Jeannie" Dachroth, 98, of Topeka, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019.

Jeannie taught piano in Topeka for 54 years before retiring in 2013.

A Funeral Ceremony will be 10:00 am., Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th St., Topeka in the Abbey Chapel. Private burial will follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washburn University Music Department or Grace Episcopal Cathedral.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit

www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
