Jeannette "Jeannie" Dachroth Jeannette "Jeannie" Dachroth, 98, of Topeka, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019.
Jeannie taught piano in Topeka for 54 years before retiring in 2013.
A Funeral Ceremony will be 10:00 am., Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th St., Topeka in the Abbey Chapel. Private burial will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to Washburn University Music Department or Grace Episcopal Cathedral.
