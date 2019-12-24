Home

Jeff Black Obituary
Jeff Black Jeff Black of Topeka, KS passed away unexpectedly on December 6th, 2019 at the age of 61. He is survived by his two sisters, five children, and six grandchildren. His Celebration of Life will be held on January 11th 2019 at 1102 Main St, Baldwin City, KS 66006 from 6 pm to 8 pm. Donations will be accepted at the Celebration of Life. Full obituary can be viewed at : http://www.midwestcremationsociety.com/2019/12/jeffery-clay-black/
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
