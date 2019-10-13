Home

Jeff Steinbock

Born 12-13-61;Died 10-11-99

On a bright October day we laid our son to rest. His life was much too short - we never could have guessed. Jeffrey was our first born and we were so very proud - To know that God had blessed us with this sweet and loving child. He was Big Brother to Joely and to Jay; and, of how they still miss him each and every day. He was Husband to Julie, best friend and confidant; the love they shared was a gift from God they treasured from the start; He was Daddy to Emily and Hannah - they were his pride and joy; and how he would be proud of them today. He had many friends with his friendly caring ways; and he shared his zest for life at work and play each day; If we didn't have our faith, our days would be for naught; so we will carry on with Jeff in our thoughts.

We love you Jeff!

Sadly missed by:
Julie, Hannah & Emily, Mom and Dad,
Jay and Family, Joely and Family
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
