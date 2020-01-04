Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffery Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffery Michael Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffery Michael Miller Obituary
Jeffery Michael Miller Jeffery Michael Miller, 58, of Topeka, KS went to meet the Lord on Dec. 24, 2019. Jeff is survived by his wife, Pamela Miller, children Joshua Miller (Alicia), Robert Dultmeier (Molly), Mallory Power (Matt), and Jennifer Monahan (Wayne),nine grand-children, his mother, Eileen Miller , brother, Rhett Miller, sisters Jennifer Curry (John), Mindy Glissman (Greg). Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Robert Miller.

A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at Prairie Band Casino and Resort (Steakhouse) from 2 to 6 p.m on 01/06/20.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made for medical expenses.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -