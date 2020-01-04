|
Jeffery Michael Miller Jeffery Michael Miller, 58, of Topeka, KS went to meet the Lord on Dec. 24, 2019. Jeff is survived by his wife, Pamela Miller, children Joshua Miller (Alicia), Robert Dultmeier (Molly), Mallory Power (Matt), and Jennifer Monahan (Wayne),nine grand-children, his mother, Eileen Miller , brother, Rhett Miller, sisters Jennifer Curry (John), Mindy Glissman (Greg). Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Robert Miller.
A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at Prairie Band Casino and Resort (Steakhouse) from 2 to 6 p.m on 01/06/20.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made for medical expenses.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020