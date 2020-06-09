Jeffrey Grant Bayless
Jeffrey Grant Bayless Jeffrey Grant Bayless, 58, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away on May 23, 2020. Jeffrey was born April 23, 1962 in Topeka, Kansas to Dolores Jean and Elwyn LeRoy Bayless. Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Dolores; children, Joshua, Jason, Michael and Anthony Bayless; brother, Steve Bayless; step-siblings, Richard Woodworth and Melodie Hughes; and eight (8) grandchildren. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his brother, Troy; sister, Lisa; and father, LeRoy Bayless. Honoring his request, cremation is planned. A private celebration of his life with family and close friends is scheduled on June 28, 2020.

