|
|
Jemi P. Johnson Jemi P. Johnson, 46, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka Kansas.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604. A Funeral Ceremony will be 3:00 p.m., on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Lee Arena at Washburn University, 1901 SW Mulvane St, Topeka, KS 66621. Private interment will take place at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Instead of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to a College fund for his children care of Kaw Valley Bank, 4848 SW 21st Street #102 Attn: Lanie Foster.
To view his full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019