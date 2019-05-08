Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Jemi Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jemi P. Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jemi P. Johnson Obituary
Jemi P. Johnson Jemi P. Johnson, 46, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka Kansas.

The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604. A Funeral Ceremony will be 3:00 p.m., on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Lee Arena at Washburn University, 1901 SW Mulvane St, Topeka, KS 66621. Private interment will take place at Prairie Home Cemetery.

Instead of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to a College fund for his children care of Kaw Valley Bank, 4848 SW 21st Street #102 Attn: Lanie Foster.

To view his full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now