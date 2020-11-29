Jennie Clara Perez, 79, of Topeka, KS died November 13, 2020 at the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus.



She was born January 27, 1941 in Topeka, KS the daughter of Miguel and Agapita (Perez) Gutierrez



She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. She worked as a cook at Menninger's Hospital.



Jennie married Espiridion Frank Perez on September 15, 1962 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He died on November 17, 2020. Survivors include four children, Mark (Mary) Perez, Joseph (Laurie) Perez, Sherry (Kelsey Jackson) Walker, Frederick (Lynette) Perez along with six sibling, Agapita Perez, Lucy Vigil, Susan Romero, Genaro (Linda) Gutierrez, Jessi (Vicki) Gutierrez and Tommy (Theresa) Gutierrez. Eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Dolores Garcia and a brother, Albino Gutierrez.



Friends may pay their respects between 5:00 and 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Cremation will follow. A memorial service at St. Matthew Catholic Church will be scheduled for a later date.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to St Matthew Catholic Church sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603. Jennie Clara (Gutierrez) Perez



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.