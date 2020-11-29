1/1
Jennie Clara (Gutierrez) Perez
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennie Clara Perez, 79, of Topeka, KS died November 13, 2020 at the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus.

She was born January 27, 1941 in Topeka, KS the daughter of Miguel and Agapita (Perez) Gutierrez

She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. She worked as a cook at Menninger's Hospital.

Jennie married Espiridion Frank Perez on September 15, 1962 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He died on November 17, 2020. Survivors include four children, Mark (Mary) Perez, Joseph (Laurie) Perez, Sherry (Kelsey Jackson) Walker, Frederick (Lynette) Perez along with six sibling, Agapita Perez, Lucy Vigil, Susan Romero, Genaro (Linda) Gutierrez, Jessi (Vicki) Gutierrez and Tommy (Theresa) Gutierrez. Eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Dolores Garcia and a brother, Albino Gutierrez.

Friends may pay their respects between 5:00 and 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Cremation will follow. A memorial service at St. Matthew Catholic Church will be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to St Matthew Catholic Church sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603. Jennie Clara (Gutierrez) Perez
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved