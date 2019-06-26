Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Conklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Ann Conklin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jennifer Ann Conklin Obituary
Jennifer Ann Conklin Jennifer Ann Conklin, 63, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019.

A Funeral Ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Penwell-Gabel - Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka. Interment will follow at Rochester Cemetery. The family will greet friends an hour prior to service time.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now