Jennifer Ann Conklin Jennifer Ann Conklin, 63, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019.
A Funeral Ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Penwell-Gabel - Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka. Interment will follow at Rochester Cemetery. The family will greet friends an hour prior to service time.
To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019