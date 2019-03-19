Home

Jennifer L. (Selves) Godfrey Jennifer Lynn Godfrey, 50, of Holton, KS, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 15, 2019 at her home. She was born September 4, 1968 in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Michael D. and Linda (Hutton) Selves.

Jennifer graduated from Topeka West High School in 1986. She was an accounting specialist for JBN/Giant Communications in Holton.

Jennifer was an Episcopalian. She was co-chairman for Jackson County Ministerial Alliance Christmas Bureau for 3 years and involved in pet rescue-especially cats.

She married Michael Godfrey; they later divorced.

Survivors include her parents, Mike and Linda Selves of Holton, KS; a son, James "Kenyon" Godfrey of Custer, WI and a sister, Heather Hawkins (Scott) of Canton, GA.

Private family memorial service will be at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Jennifer Godfrey Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
