Jerald "Jerry" Schendel

Jerald "Jerry" Schendel Obituary
Jerald "Jerry" Schendel Osage City--Jerald Schendel, 78, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.

Memorial services for Jerry will be at 2:00pm on Tuesday, December 17 at the Countryside Baptist Church, 24608 S. Hwy K-170, Osage City, KS. 66523. Visitation will be from 1:00pm until service time. Inurnment will be in the Vassar Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to Countryside Baptist Church, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
