|
|
Jerome F. "Jerry" Eck MAYETTA- Jerome "Jerry" F. Eck, 84, of Mayetta, KS passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Holton Community Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Mayetta. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Hoyt with military honors. Memorials may be given to the Holton Community Hospital or to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020