Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Eck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome F. "Jerry" Eck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome F. "Jerry" Eck Obituary
Jerome F. "Jerry" Eck MAYETTA- Jerome "Jerry" F. Eck, 84, of Mayetta, KS passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Holton Community Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Mayetta. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Hoyt with military honors. Memorials may be given to the Holton Community Hospital or to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com .

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -