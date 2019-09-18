|
Jerome Gutierrez Jerome Gutierrez, age 61, died from pancreatic cancer, at home in the early morning hours of September 11, 2019, holding the hand of his wife Marcia.
Services are Friday, September 20, 2019 at Mater Dei Assumption Catholic Church with a rosary at 9:30 am with Mass at 10:00 am. Afterwards, a gathering of family and friends with be held at the church to share food and memories. Burial to follow at Mt Calvary Cemetery at the Mausoleum. Full obituary www.kcfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019