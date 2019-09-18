Home

Kansas City Funeral Directors, Inc
4880 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
913-262-6310
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Mater Dei Assumption Catholic Church
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Mater Dei Assumption Catholic Church
Jerome Gutierrez


1958 - 2019
Jerome Gutierrez Obituary
Jerome Gutierrez Jerome Gutierrez, age 61, died from pancreatic cancer, at home in the early morning hours of September 11, 2019, holding the hand of his wife Marcia.

Services are Friday, September 20, 2019 at Mater Dei Assumption Catholic Church with a rosary at 9:30 am with Mass at 10:00 am. Afterwards, a gathering of family and friends with be held at the church to share food and memories. Burial to follow at Mt Calvary Cemetery at the Mausoleum. Full obituary www.kcfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
