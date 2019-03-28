|
|
Jerre H. Howbert Jerre Howard Howbert, 81, of Tecumseh, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
He was born December 11, 1937, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Howard Harley and Mary Ethel (Goff) Howbert. He was a 1955 graduate of Berryton High School. He served in the U.S. National Guard for seven years.
Jerre was a farmer / rancher in the Tecumseh and Berryton area all of his life. He served on the board of directors of Kaw Valley Electric and Pauline Co-op.
Jerre married Faye Humphrey on March 18, 1956 in Stull, Kansas. She survives of the home. Other survivors include four sons, Shane (Kim) Howbert, Berryton, Skipper Howbert, Berryton, Stacy (Janell) Howbert, Tecumseh and Shad (Tanya) Howbert Tecumseh; 17 grandchildren; 15great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marie Reid, Topeka.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a twin brother, Larry Howbert and two sisters, Doris Delong and Dorothy Boley.
Jerre loved spending time with family and enjoyed farming, ranching, dancing, fishing and being around water.
A funeral ceremony will be 1 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Dove Cremations & Funerals, Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave, Topeka. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery, Tecumseh, KS. Mr. Howbert will lie in state after 1 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or . To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019