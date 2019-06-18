Home

Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Jerri Engert
Jerri Lynn Engert


Jerri Lynn Engert Obituary
Jerri Lynn Engert Jerri L. Engert, age 60 passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 in Topeka.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. She will lie in state Friday from 1:00 - 8:-00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Topeka Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation and sent in care of the funeral home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 18 to June 19, 2019
