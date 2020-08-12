1/1
Jerrie Lyn Ross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerrie (JR) Lyn Ross passed away August 6, 2020. Born May 19, 1958, Topeka.

Survivors are son James Ross; granddaughter Madison Bennett; mother Gale Simmons; stepmother Betty Heath; sisters, Jacque (Doug) Dupy; Dawn (Butch) Belville; Casey (Jeff) Overbey; brothers James (Renee) Heath; and Eric Heath.

She was preceded in death by her father Larry Heath and nephew Travis Belville.

Viewing from 6 to 8 PM today, August 12, 2020 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. To view a full obituary and leave a message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

Go fund me link to help with services: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jerrie-jr-ross-funeral-and-family-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved