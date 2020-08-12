Jerrie (JR) Lyn Ross passed away August 6, 2020. Born May 19, 1958, Topeka.
Survivors are son James Ross; granddaughter Madison Bennett; mother Gale Simmons; stepmother Betty Heath; sisters, Jacque (Doug) Dupy; Dawn (Butch) Belville; Casey (Jeff) Overbey; brothers James (Renee) Heath; and Eric Heath.
She was preceded in death by her father Larry Heath and nephew Travis Belville.
Viewing from 6 to 8 PM today, August 12, 2020 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. To view a full obituary and leave a message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
