Jerry Anderson

Jerry "Andy" Anderson, 86, Topeka, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Survivors include three children, Kent (Susan) Anderson and their children, Chase, Cally, Cade, and Carstyn; Jay (Chris) Anderson and their children, Ethan and Ryan (Melissa); and Jerri Ann (Randy) Shields and their children, Brady and Alex (Tammy); two great-grandchildren, Maverick and Cruz. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn "Red" Waterman; sister-in-law, Janet Hatesohl; brothers-in-law, Bob Kohlmeyer and Roland Tiemeyer; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcine Ann (Hatesohl) Anderson and sister, Bonnie Kohlmeyer.
Jerry will lie in state after 12 noon on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 5-7pm. A graveside service with military honors will be 11am Friday, October 9, 2020 at Prairie Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to be designated at a later date c/o the funeral home, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka, KS 66608. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Jerry's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com
.