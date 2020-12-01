1/1
Jerry Dean McElroy
Let us remember the life of an amazing man-Jerry Dean McElroy

Jerry died peacefully Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the age of 78.

Jerry was born on January 15, 1942 in Topeka, KS to Rosemarie (Niccum) McElroy and Homer McElroy.

A lifelong Topekan, Jerry attended Topeka High School, graduating in 1960. After graduation, he joined the Army National Guard and attended Washburn University.

Traveling to a National Guard training exercise, he met and later married Janet Lee Kelling in Norton, KS in December of 1964.

Jerry was a man with a great entrepreneurial spirit. He spent his career growing McElroy's Inc. and opening several additional companies: Patio Pool & Fireside '72, Samco '82, McElroy Electric '85, and Enviro Serve '05. Jerry was also a partner in Upland Pork.

Jerry proudly served on the board of directors of: CoreFirst Bank and Trust, First National Bank, St. Francis Hospital, Kansas Builders Insurance Group, Top of the Tower, 20-30 Club, and Mechanical Contractors Association of Kansas. In 2008, he was awarded the Caritas Honor by St. Francis Foundation, and in 2011, he was inducted into the Junior Achievement Topeka Business Hall of Fame.

When Jerry was not working, he liked to spend time at his lake house in Council Grove where he made furniture and other items in his woodworking shop or in Mexico fishing during the winter months.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Rosemarie. He is survived by his wife, Janet, two sisters, Donna Robinson and Carol Hunsicker, children Paula Beal (Daniel) and Janell Rogers (Dennis), and four grandchildren Braden Beal, Parker Beal, Coury Rogers and Ella Rogers.

A private family funeral service will be held at the Mount Hope Funeral Chapel. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in Topeka is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 SW 10th Street, Topeka, KS 66615 or Midland Hospice, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
