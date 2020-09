Jerry Edward Larrison, 77, of Holton, KS, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Holton. He was born September 19, 1942 on a farm 3 miles north of Holton, the son of Edgar and Elsie (Stelter) Larrison.Jerry graduated from Holton High School in 1962. He was a lifelong member of the Holton community. Jerry was a self-employed painter and interior decorator. He later owned and operated Larrison Tree Service with his son, Jay, for over 25 years.He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Holton and former member of Trinity Lutheran Church.Jerry married Catherine Jean Kemper on June 1, 1963 in Holton; they celebrated 48 years of marriage before her passing on October 31, 2011.He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gene Larrison.Survivors include his daughter, Mary Thayer (Richard) of Holton, KS; his son, Jay Larrison of Holton, KS; 3 brothers, Mack Larrison (Lynette) of Topeka, KS, John Larrison (Janice) of Grantville, KS and Rex Larrison of Holton, KS; a granddaughter, Sarah Culligan (Christopher) and 4 great-grandchildren, Hunter, Dante, Elizabeth and Fiona Culligan.Private Graveside Services will be in Holton Cemetery. Jerry will lie in state at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton starting Friday afternoon, September 11th until Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Memorials may be given to the HCH Cardiac Dept. or First United Methodist Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com