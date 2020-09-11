1/1
Jerry E. Larrison
Jerry Edward Larrison, 77, of Holton, KS, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Holton. He was born September 19, 1942 on a farm 3 miles north of Holton, the son of Edgar and Elsie (Stelter) Larrison.

Jerry graduated from Holton High School in 1962. He was a lifelong member of the Holton community. Jerry was a self-employed painter and interior decorator. He later owned and operated Larrison Tree Service with his son, Jay, for over 25 years.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Holton and former member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Jerry married Catherine Jean Kemper on June 1, 1963 in Holton; they celebrated 48 years of marriage before her passing on October 31, 2011.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gene Larrison.

Survivors include his daughter, Mary Thayer (Richard) of Holton, KS; his son, Jay Larrison of Holton, KS; 3 brothers, Mack Larrison (Lynette) of Topeka, KS, John Larrison (Janice) of Grantville, KS and Rex Larrison of Holton, KS; a granddaughter, Sarah Culligan (Christopher) and 4 great-grandchildren, Hunter, Dante, Elizabeth and Fiona Culligan.

Private Graveside Services will be in Holton Cemetery. Jerry will lie in state at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton starting Friday afternoon, September 11th until Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Memorials may be given to the HCH Cardiac Dept. or First United Methodist Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
