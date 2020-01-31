Home

Jerry Fred Segenhagen HOLTON - Jerry Fred Segenhagen 79, of Holton, Ks, he would have been 80 years old, and married 50 years on January 30, 2020, passed away at home on January 28, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6-7:30 P.M. at "Your Place or Mine Catering" 501 E. 5th St. Holton, KS 66436 where the family will greet family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Beck Bookman Library c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
