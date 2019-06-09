|
Jerry Lee Hastings Jerry Lee Hastings, 75, of Topeka passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Midland Hospice House.
Jerry was born on July 26, 1943 son of James and Alys (Barnes) Hastings. Jerry retired from Bettis Asphalt. He was a devoted husband for 48 years to Amelia Jean Schiefelbein. He was a wonderful father and is survived by sons Joe & Jason Hastings, both of Topeka. Jerry was a loving and caring grandfather to Zachary and Brayden Hastings, both of Topeka. Jerry is also survived by a brother James (Mary Jo) Hastings and Sister-In-Law Cheryl Hastings as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Vernon and Marvin and a sister, Karen.
Jerry was cremated. No services are planned. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019