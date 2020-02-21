Home

Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
(785) 828-4433
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:30 PM
Scranton Cemetery
1940 - 2020
Jerry Myers Obituary
Jerry Myers Scranton--Jerry Ray Myers, 79, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Brookside Retirement Community in Overbrook, Kansas. He was born on October 3, 1940 in Harveyville, Kansas, the son of Ray and Doris (Evans) Myers.

Jerry served over 14 years in the United States Navy as a guided missile maintenance technician during the Vietnam War. He then served in the Kansas Army National Guard at Forbes Field in Topeka, Kansas. He was a member of the Scranton .

Jerry had been married and divorced.

Jerry is survived by his two sons, David Myers of California and Tony Young of Leavenworth; his two daughters, Terri Lee of Osage City and Lyra-a Spoonemore of Topeka; his brother, Orville (Sandy) Myers of Topeka; his two sisters, Cheryl (Gerald) Glover and Patty (Steve) Murrary, all of Topeka; eight grandchildren, Justin (Allison) Lee, Jason (Kellie) Lee, Scylar Spoonemore, Scott Spoonemore, Samantha Spoonemore, Krystal Young, Katelyn Young and Kyle Young; and three great-granddaughters.

Graveside services for Jerry will be at 1:30pm on Monday, February 24 at the Scranton Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:30pm on Sunday at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. Memorial contributions may be made to the , sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
