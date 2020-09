Private Funeral Services for the Immediate Family of Jerry (Jeremiah) Rials, 63, Topeka, KS will be held at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. There will be a link available to watch the services at warrenmcelwain.com . Burial with Military Honors will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Jerry will lie-in-state for public visitation on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Please be mindful of social distancing and masks are required.