Jerry Sue Snoe Jerry Sue Snoe, 67, of Topeka, KS, passed away on February 27, 2019. She was born September 15th, 1951. Sue worked most of her adult life as a beautician at a local beauty shop. Sue is survived by her son, Rick D Snoe, step daughter, Laura Ann Snoe & daughter in law, Jodi Ann Snoe, all of Topeka; seven grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren & many other family members including a cousin, Deb Tubbs, of Topeka, who was more like a sister, twin half sisters, best friend, Mary, of Kansas City & other family & friends.
Funeral services will be Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Topeka Bible Church. Visitation will be one hour before from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Interment will be at he McClouth Cemetery. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019