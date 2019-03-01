Home

Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Jerry Snoe
Jerry Sue Snoe


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Jerry Sue Snoe Obituary
Jerry Sue Snoe Jerry Sue Snoe, 67, of Topeka, KS, passed away on February 27, 2019. She was born September 15th, 1951. Sue worked most of her adult life as a beautician at a local beauty shop. Sue is survived by her son, Rick D Snoe, step daughter, Laura Ann Snoe & daughter in law, Jodi Ann Snoe, all of Topeka; seven grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren & many other family members including a cousin, Deb Tubbs, of Topeka, who was more like a sister, twin half sisters, best friend, Mary, of Kansas City & other family & friends.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Topeka Bible Church. Visitation will be one hour before from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Interment will be at he McClouth Cemetery. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
