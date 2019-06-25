|
|
Jerry W. Tompkins Jerry W. Tompkins, 73, Topeka, passed away June 21, 2019, at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Jerry was born September 4, 1945, to Paul and Daphne (Sedgwick) Tompkins in Topeka.
He graduated from Washburn Rural High School and Washburn University. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
Survivors include children, Patrick (Lorraine) Tompkins, Lee's Summit, Mo., Aaron (Atalie) Tompkins, Abilene, Dianne (Corey) Brown, Shawnee; 9 grandchildren, sister Sandra (Steven) Krantz, Overland Park, former wife Nancy Tompkins, Topeka.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Melvern Cemetery, Melvern, Kan.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: Abilene High School Band, 213 N. Broadway, Abilene, KS 67410.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019