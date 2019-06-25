Home

POWERED BY

Services
Signature Funerals
406D E. Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-214-5174
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Tompkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry W. Tompkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry W. Tompkins Obituary
Jerry W. Tompkins Jerry W. Tompkins, 73, Topeka, passed away June 21, 2019, at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Jerry was born September 4, 1945, to Paul and Daphne (Sedgwick) Tompkins in Topeka.

He graduated from Washburn Rural High School and Washburn University. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include children, Patrick (Lorraine) Tompkins, Lee's Summit, Mo., Aaron (Atalie) Tompkins, Abilene, Dianne (Corey) Brown, Shawnee; 9 grandchildren, sister Sandra (Steven) Krantz, Overland Park, former wife Nancy Tompkins, Topeka.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Melvern Cemetery, Melvern, Kan.

Memorial contributions may be sent to: Abilene High School Band, 213 N. Broadway, Abilene, KS 67410.

To leave a message for the family,

visit www.signaturefunerals.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now