Jess Darrell "Butch" Bartee Jess "Butch" Darrell Bartee, 74, Topeka, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.
He was born August 16, 1944, in CITY, Kansas the son of Loyd Bartee and Wilma (Bailey) Badgley. He graduated from High School in Olivet, Kansas. Jess was a US Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War.
Jess was currently employed by Stormont-Vail Regional Health Center in the Engineering Department where he worked for over 35 years.
Survivors include his daughter, Alisa Bartee; three grandchildren, Jordan Bartee, Alea Utz and Amya Bartee; and sister-in-law, Donna Bartee.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, John "Jack" Badgley and Lynn Bartee.
Funeral services will be 11am, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 245 NW Independence Avenue, Topeka. Interment will follow at 1pm at Alpine Cemetery near Melvern Lake. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home. To leave a message for Jess' family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019