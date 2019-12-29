|
|
Jess Harold "Harold" Diehl Jess "Harold" Diehl, 85, passed away on December 24, 2019 in Topeka, Kansas. He was born on July 1, 1934 in Topeka, Kansas, the son of John and Loie (Dachenhausen) Diehl. He graduated from Highland Park High School in 1952. Following graduation Harold joined the United States Air Force, where he served as Sargent in Vietnam. In 1973, Harold retired from the Air Force after twenty-one years of honorable service. Harold was a member of the , , and numerous R.V. clubs. He will be remembered for the great capacity of love he had for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harold is survived by his children, Mike Diehl, Vickie May, Fred Diehl, Don McCallister, and Maria McKnight; sister, Frances Banks; 18 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia (Sumner) Diehl; son, James McCallister; and siblings, Edward Diehl, Earl Diehl, and Paul Diehl.
A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on January 3rd, 2020 at Westlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on January 2nd, 2020 from 5:00-7:00p.m. at Parker-Price Funeral Home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019