Jesse D. "J.D." Smith Jesse D. "J.D." Smith, 92, of Topeka, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Oakley Place in Topeka.
Jesse will lie in state from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Private committal will take place in Valley Falls Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Interim Hospice, 1251 SW. Arrowhead Rd., Ste. 103, Topeka, Kansas 66604 or to the Highland Park United Methodist Church, 2914 S.E. Michigan Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66605.
To view Jesse's full obituary leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.