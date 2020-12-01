1/1
Jett Meier
Jett Elijah Meier, 19, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Jett was born October 31, 2001, in Topeka to Eric and Becca Anderson Meier.

Jett was born with a spark in his eye and a sense of knowing determination. He drew people to him with his pure and good heart and ornery, contagious smile. Jett, among many things, loved the mountains of Colorado, especially riding ATV's and fishing with his family. He was generous, a stranger to no one, and loved to make people laugh. He was a protective and loving big brother to his little sister. Jett touched many lives and people were better for having known him.

Forever grateful to have shared Jett's life are his parents, Eric and Becca; his sister, Ellie Meier; grandparents, Mike and Sherry Meier and Robert "Andy" and Carolyn Anderson; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family understand hundreds would show support if open services were offered, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral will be private. Jett's funeral will be streamed live on the Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home Facebook page at 1 p.m. Wednesday and will remain available.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Epilepsy Foundation, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
