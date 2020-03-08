Home

Jewell R. Contee Jewell R. Contee, 63, of Topeka, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 S.W. 21st St., Topeka, Kansas 66604.

To view Jewell's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
