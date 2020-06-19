Jim Anguish, 54, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Midland Hospice House.
Jim was born July 2, 1965 in Topeka the son of Gary Anguish and Jean Braunsdorf.
He lived most of his life in Topeka, graduating from Topeka West High School in 1983 and attended Kansas University. He worked various jobs and worked at Frito Lay for over 22 years.
Jim married Danielle Ramirez in 2004. They had one child. He had 2 children from a previous marriage.
Jim loved any kind of sports and had a real passion for the KU Jayhawks along with the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. He will be remembered for his witty one liners and his kind personality.
Survivors include his wife, Danielle Anguish; parents, Gary Anguish (Linda) of Sioux Falls, SD; Jean Branundorf; sister, Carolyn Anguish; and children, Derek Anguish, Danielle Coan (Jeff), Sophia Anguish, Cheyanne Branson; and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Anguish.
A Memorial services will be held at noon on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Mount Hope Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, Big Brothers & Big Sisters or Children's Mercy Hospital.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Jim was born July 2, 1965 in Topeka the son of Gary Anguish and Jean Braunsdorf.
He lived most of his life in Topeka, graduating from Topeka West High School in 1983 and attended Kansas University. He worked various jobs and worked at Frito Lay for over 22 years.
Jim married Danielle Ramirez in 2004. They had one child. He had 2 children from a previous marriage.
Jim loved any kind of sports and had a real passion for the KU Jayhawks along with the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. He will be remembered for his witty one liners and his kind personality.
Survivors include his wife, Danielle Anguish; parents, Gary Anguish (Linda) of Sioux Falls, SD; Jean Branundorf; sister, Carolyn Anguish; and children, Derek Anguish, Danielle Coan (Jeff), Sophia Anguish, Cheyanne Branson; and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Anguish.
A Memorial services will be held at noon on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Mount Hope Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, Big Brothers & Big Sisters or Children's Mercy Hospital.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.