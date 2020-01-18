|
Jim Bass Jim Bass, Kansas sculptor, 86, passed away at home January 10, 2020. Born in Topeka November 7, 1933 to Loren and Minnie Krasny Bass. After graduating from Topeka High School and the University of Kansas, Jim studied lost-wax casting in Mexico. Jim married artist Jean Ison in 1965. Together they crafted a unique home on the Kansas prairie where they raised their daughter Jaminda, son Joren, and built Bass Studios and Foundry. Jim and Jean worked passionately to make their home studios an artist's haven where the family created art, sculptures, tapestries, furniture and welcomed art-loving friends.
For Jim, art was a passion and a way of life. He was a master of his craft; sketching, sculpting, refining his bronze work for over six decades with many public sculptures throughout the mid-west. After losing Jean in 2011, Jim was blessed to find a loving partner in Connie Mills of Topeka. They shared eight years of adventure: traveling internationally, exploring museums and theaters, laughing and learning.
Open hearted and curious, Jim met friends wherever he went. He was generous with his time and skills, serving First Congregational Church and leading Auburn Boy Scout troop 117 for 23 years. His creativity, work ethic, guidance, love and genuine friendship will be missed.
Jim is survived by partner Connie Mills and his children Jaminda Bass Holmes (husband Jimmy), Joren Bass (wife Beth) and grandchildren Micah and Quilla Holmes, and Aero Bass.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at First Congregational Church, 2:00 February 15.
Condolences at midwestcremationsociety.com. Memorial contributions to First Congregational Church or Heartland Hospice.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020