Jim Kelly of Bella Vista, Arkansas died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Jim was born on October 19, 1943 in Topeka, Kansas to Wilfred and Lillian May (Prosser) Kelly.
After graduating from Topeka High School, Jim began his career with Santa Fe Railroad. Early in his career, he proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves. Jim retired, after 35 years, from Santa Fe as a Quality Control & Freight Claims Manager.
In 1997, Jim and Anne moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas, where he was self-employed as the "Fix-It Guy" who could imagine, create, build, and repair just about anything.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Debbie Anne Kelly.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Jones of Bella Vista; son, David (Stacey) Kelly; grandchildren, Lauren, Noah, and Anna of Parker, CO; sister, Patsy Ford of Topeka, KS; former wife, Anne Kelly of Bella Vista.
Jim was a passionate and devoted papa to his grandchildren, enjoying working on fast cars, lake living, railroads, St. Patrick's Day and music from the 50's and 60's. Foremost in his life was living a devout Christian life, loving the Lord, and studying the Word.
Jim thoroughly enjoyed volunteering, church ministry and bible studies. He was active with the American Legion Riders, played golf, rode with the Railhogs, and was an avid skier in his younger days. He cherished his family and friends and was always first to lend a hand.
Jim will be greatly missed as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial may be made to: New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Rd., Bella Vista, AR 72715 or American Legion Post 341, 1889 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714 or Bella Vista Library Foundation, 11 Dickens Place, Bella Vista, AR 72714.
