Jim Musick Jim (Francis James) Musick was born July 24, 1941, in Topeka, Kansas to B. Lloyd Musick and Gladys M. Vigo Musick. They lived in the Richland area of Shawnee County. He died peacefully at home on April 3, 2020. Jim graduated from Berryton High School in 1960. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1962, and married Verla Beecher in 1963. They have two sons Craig and Chris. Jim worked at Goodyear for a short time then went to work at KP&L. He retired in 2001. Jim was a member of the Masonic Lodge #62, and Arab Shrine, Post 400 of the American Legion and VFW #1650.
He is survived by his wife Verla; sons, Craig and Chris (Cristin); granddaughters, Karlye, Tatum, and Abby; sisters, Anita Maichel and Linda Musick; sisters and brothers-in-law; and nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.
Due to COVID-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020