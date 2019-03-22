|
Jimmie L. Stock Jimmie L. Stock, 75, Silver Lake, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, March 22 at Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 23 at Kinsley Mortuary. Burial will be in Home City Cemetery, Home, Kan.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, March 30 at Life First Baptist Church, 3439 NW Hoch Road, Silver Lake, Kan.
Jim was born February 28, 1944 in Marysville, the son of Edward and Cecilia (Turk) Stock. He graduated from Marysville High School in 1962 and attended Kansas State University. Jim served in the U.S. Army and went to Vietnam during the Tet Offensive in 1968.
On September 6, 1969, Jim was united in marriage to Jean A. Svoboda at Mt Calvary Lutheran Church and enjoyed over 50 years together after being engaged. Jim worked at Goodyear Tire and Rubber and was a member of the United Steel Workers Union. After working 37 1/2 years, he retired in 2006. He loved his family and old cars. Jim was a member of the Flint Hills Touring A's Club in Topeka, and a member of the International Ford Retractable Club. He loved talking about, working on and driving his classic cars.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Jean; son, Jeff (Laurie) Stock, Valley Center; daughter, Jodie (Travis) Schubert, Salina; brothers, Larry (Carol) Stock, Emporia, Donald (Maudean) Stock, Home; and five grandchildren, Tyler, Josh and Alec Stock, Amber and Andrew Schubert; and three step-grandchildren, Ben, Nate and Christian Berard.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019