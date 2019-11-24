|
Jimmie (Jim) Lee Bayless On Wednesday, November 20th, 2019, Jimmie (Jim) Lee Bayless, loving husband and father, passed away in Claude, TX, after a long and valiant fight with Parkinson's disease; he was 85. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, as well as, a brother, Robert (Bob) Bayless. Jim is survived by his wife of 41 years, Shirley Friemel Bayless, as well as his children, Janet Bayless, Sandie Bayless, Brad Bayless (Susan), step-children - David Alexander (Betty), Sharla Alexander, John Alexander (Kelly), four grandchildren - Joshua Bayless (Molly), Zachary Bayless (Megan), Jeremy Alexander, Jessica Alexander and four great-grandchildren.
Jimmie was born on April 14, 1934 in Topeka, KS to Charles and Ida Lee Bayless. Jim grew up in Topeka, KS and graduated from Topeka High School in 1952. He attended Washburn University. He went to work in plant maintenance for DuPont at the Tecumseh, KS Plant in 1958, He transferred in 1978 to the Fayetteville Works DuPont Plant in Fayetteville, North Carolina to lead the team starting up a new NAFION process. Jim retired from DuPont after 35 years, and soon after was called to be a servant of Christ with the Church of the Nazarene. In 2003 Jim was asked to lead the construction efforts of the new Fayetteville Church of the Nazarene. He devoted his life and time in serving the Lord, leading others to Christ and serving as a delegate for the Nazarene General Assembly. In later years, Jim was an active member of the Fayetteville Village Baptist Church where he served on several committees, school boards and an active participant in community outreach.
Jim will be most missed for things he shared freely like, his walk of faith, his quick-wit, and some of his favorite quotes, like "don't sweat the small-stuff" or "don't be loud and wrong." Jim Bayless had a significant impact on the lives of those closest to him, and we will all miss his love, his orneriness and his reassuring wink of the eye, telling you that everything is in God's hands.
The family will have 2 services. First will be held at First Baptist Church of Claude TX on Saturday November 23rd at 2:00 PM and a second service will be held in Fayetteville NC at the Fayetteville Church of the Nazarene on December 7th (TBD). In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome at Fayetteville Church of the Nazarene in Fayetteville NC, or First Baptist Church of Claude TX or the Parkinson's Research Foundation.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019