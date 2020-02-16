|
Jimmy Dale Gast Jimmy Dale Gast, 63, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was born January 14, 1957 in Leavenworth, Kansas the son of Stephen, Sr. and Norma Gast. Jimmy was employed by Interior Contractor, and was a member of Local 1445.
Jimmy married Janet Jones on March 11, 2000 in Topeka, KS. Survivors include wife, Janet Gast, son, Jesse (Tricia) Jones, grandchildren, Isaiah, Tyson, Chloe, Jonathan, Jordan, brothers, Stephen Gast, Jr., Ronnie Gast, Karl (Betty) Gast, Tom (Betsy) Gast, Tony Gast; sisters, Charlotte (Heath) Mensil and Jeana (Bill) Nolan. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family will greet friends from 11:00 to 12:00 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. A Funeral ceremony will begin at 12:00 pm that day at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020