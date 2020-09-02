Jimmy Dean Roberts, was a long time resident of Topeka, Kansas until moving to Little Elm, TX.



Jimmy was born August 28,1941 in Topeka, Kansas to Eldon and Wilma Winona (Weiler) Roberts. He married Janice Taylor, with whom he had 4 children. He later remarried Virgina Bean in 1985. He made a career out of painting, where he put in many years of service for JF McGivern and was a member of the International Union of Painters District 3, as he eventually retired as a Union painter for the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City.



Jimmy was an honest man known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He enjoyed treasure shopping for things that he could paint, which was his passion, and a cold Pepsi whenever he could get his hand on one.



Jimmy is survived by his 4 children: Kerry Sue (Dan), Kevin (Stacy), Kelly, and Kraig (Angela); his siblings: Kenny (Sandy), Walt (Dee), Larry, Marcheta Goebel (Gary), and Thomas; his grandchildren: Ashley, Michael, Lindsey, Garrett, Taylor, Ryan, Hunter, Tyler, and Emma; his 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Holly. He is preceded



by his 2nd wife, Virginia "Ginger" Lee Bean; his parents; and siblings, Donald, Linda (Calderwood), and Carolyn Sue (Neil).



Please join the family for a celebration of Jimmy's life at 11:00 A.M. on September 12th, at 6404 N.E. Kincaid Road in Topeka, Kansas. Jimmy Dean Roberts



