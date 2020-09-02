1/1
Jimmy Dean Roberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmy Dean Roberts, was a long time resident of Topeka, Kansas until moving to Little Elm, TX.

Jimmy was born August 28,1941 in Topeka, Kansas to Eldon and Wilma Winona (Weiler) Roberts. He married Janice Taylor, with whom he had 4 children. He later remarried Virgina Bean in 1985. He made a career out of painting, where he put in many years of service for JF McGivern and was a member of the International Union of Painters District 3, as he eventually retired as a Union painter for the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City.

Jimmy was an honest man known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He enjoyed treasure shopping for things that he could paint, which was his passion, and a cold Pepsi whenever he could get his hand on one.

Jimmy is survived by his 4 children: Kerry Sue (Dan), Kevin (Stacy), Kelly, and Kraig (Angela); his siblings: Kenny (Sandy), Walt (Dee), Larry, Marcheta Goebel (Gary), and Thomas; his grandchildren: Ashley, Michael, Lindsey, Garrett, Taylor, Ryan, Hunter, Tyler, and Emma; his 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Holly. He is preceded

by his 2nd wife, Virginia "Ginger" Lee Bean; his parents; and siblings, Donald, Linda (Calderwood), and Carolyn Sue (Neil).

Please join the family for a celebration of Jimmy's life at 11:00 A.M. on September 12th, at 6404 N.E. Kincaid Road in Topeka, Kansas. Jimmy Dean Roberts

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved