Jimmy Duane "Jim" Glidewell Jimmy Duane "Jim" Glidewell, 67, of Tecumseh, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.
A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Big Springs United Methodist Church. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Big Springs United Methodist Church c/o Robbie Burd, 96 Hwy. 40, Lecompton, Kansas 66050 or to the organization of the donor's choice.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019