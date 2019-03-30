Home

Jimmy Duane "Jim" Glidewell

Jimmy Duane "Jim" Glidewell Obituary
Jimmy Duane "Jim" Glidewell Jimmy Duane "Jim" Glidewell, 67, of Tecumseh, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.

A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Big Springs United Methodist Church. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Big Springs United Methodist Church c/o Robbie Burd, 96 Hwy. 40, Lecompton, Kansas 66050 or to the organization of the donor's choice.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Jim's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
