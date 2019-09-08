|
|
Jimmy L. Starr 80, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Visitation 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 8th, Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Funeral service 10 a.m. Monday, September 9th, Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 701 SW 8th Avenue, Topeka KS 66603. Burial immediately following at Mount Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Cathedral, The House at Midland Care, or charity of donor's choice, sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019