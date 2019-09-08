Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Cathedral
701 SW 8th Avenue
Topeka, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Starr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy L. Starr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy L. Starr Obituary
Jimmy L. Starr 80, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Visitation 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 8th, Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Funeral service 10 a.m. Monday, September 9th, Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 701 SW 8th Avenue, Topeka KS 66603. Burial immediately following at Mount Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Cathedral, The House at Midland Care, or charity of donor's choice, sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Download Now