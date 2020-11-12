Jo Ann "Jody" Gerety, 87, of Topeka, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. Jody will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at the funeral home where masks and social distancing must be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Berryton United Methodist Church, 7010 SE Berryton Rd, Berryton, Kansas 66409 or to Heartland Hospice, 5601 SW Barrington Ct., Suite 201, Topeka, Kansas 66614.
To view Jody's full obituary leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
