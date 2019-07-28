|
|
Jo Ann Mzhickteno Jo Ann Mzhickteno, 85, Topeka, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Kelly House of Meriden.
Jo Ann was born October 18, 1933 in Topeka, the daughter of Edwin and Louise (Potts) Bruhns. She graduated from Topeka High School.
She was employed with Blue Cross & Blue Shield in the Human Resource department, retiring as the Director of Personnel.
She was a member of and past President of the Kansas Medical Assistant Association.
Jo Ann married La Rue Thomas Mzhickteno in 1950. He died December 26, 2004. Survivors include sons, Vernon, Olathe; Steven and wife Vickie, Berryton; Larry and wife Marguerite, Mayetta; grandchildren, Lewis Creek, Jancy Romesburg, Karon Gardner, Christopher Mzhickteno, Lucy Creek, Corey Mzhickteno, Christie Mzhickteno, Rachel Mzhickteno, Aaron Mzhickteno, and Jessica Mzhickteno, and many great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Potts.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the funeral home. Private family inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society.
To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019