Jo Ann Urban Jo Ann Urban, 88, of Topeka, KS died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Presbyterian Manor.



She was born March 29, 1930 in Edwardsville, KS the daughter of Charles and Anna Belle (Hill) Varner Squires.



Jo attend schools in Edwardsville, Kansas City, KS and graduated from Topeka High School. She worked at Hallmark Cards, Josten's for the State of Kansas and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



On October 22, 1947 she married Michael A. Urban at Assumption Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on August 8, 1994, also preceding her in death was a sister, Charlene Henderson, January 29, 1992 and a great-grandson, Benjamin Blake Bartley. She is survived by three children, Michael (Debbie) Urban of Tecumseh, Daniel (RoxAnne) Urban, of Ozawkie, and Suzanne (Bernard) Bartley of Topeka. Seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren also survive.



Cremation has taken place. Private graveside services will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Midland Care Hospice sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.



Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.