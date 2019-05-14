|
Joan Binkley Joan Louise Binkley, 84, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Joan was born December 11, 1934, in Nortonville, Kansas, the daughter of Ralph and Elizabeth Baur McCoy. She graduated from Nortonville High School and Clark Business School. Joan married her high school sweetheart, Jerold Binkley, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Nortonville on April 16, 1955. Joan was dedicated to being the very best wife, mother and caregiver for many family members and friends in their time of need. Joan enjoyed playing Bridge beginning in the 1960's and socializing with the many friends she made in her two Bridge Clubs. Joan worked alongside her husband in the founding of the Ken Berry League and Tulip Time.
Joan is survived by her children, Sherry Clayton, Mike Binkley (Mary), Rick Binkley (Kathy) and Gregg Binkley (Tokiko); grandchildren, Nick Clayton (Tamara), Katie, Emily, Brett, Brooke and Brianna Binkley; great-granddaughter, Phoebe Clayton.
Rosary and sharing memories of Joan will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, with viewing to follow until 6:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th Street, Topeka KS 66614. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Ted Ensley Gardens (FOTEG), sent in care of the funeral home.
