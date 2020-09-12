1/1
Joan (Ortiz) Brosemer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Brosemer, 70, of Topeka, passed away on September 10, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Topeka, Kansas on May 24, 1950 the daughter of Martin Z. and Catalina (Juarez) Ortiz.

Joan will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. where her family will receive friends. A Rosary will be prayed on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by funeral services at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Attendees are required to wear face masks and use social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603 to assist her family with expenses.

Her services will be video taped and available on the website the following day.

For a complete obituary and for online condolences and fond memories go to www.brennanmathenafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved